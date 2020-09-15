La moda non si ferma e nonostante la Pandemia il Fashion Awards 2020 si celebra lo stesso, anche se in ritardo: vediamo i vincitori alla New York Fashion Week

Il CFDA, 39° edizione, avrebbe dovuto celebrarsi a Giugno a causa del Covid non è stato ovviamente possibile anche se i premi sono stati consegnati lo stesso. Ieri 14 settembre, in occasione della New York Fashion Week sono stati mandati in onda in streming sulla piattaforma CFDA Runway 360.

La cerimonia, del tutto atipica, ha avuto luogo senza Red Carpet alla presenza esclusivamente del presidente del Council of Fashion Designers of America Tom Ford.

2020 CFDA Fashion Awards i vincitori e le categorie in gara

(Foto harpersbazaar) CFDA Fashion Awards 2020

Cfda fashion awards 2020: Un appuntamento attesissimo quello del Fashion Awards da tutti gli appassionati di moda e non solo. I vincitori per questa 39° edizione sono: