La Regina Elisabetta II del Regno Unito di Gran Bretagna compie 94 anni

Queen Elizabeth II ? . 94 today ? . . ? She was called "Lilibet" by her close family, based on what she called herself at first. . ? Elizabeth's only sibling, Princess Margaret, was born in 1930. . ? Winston Churchill described Elizabeth when she was two as "a character. She has an air of authority and reflectiveness astonishing in an infant." . ?? Elizabeth received private tuition in constitutional history from Henry Marten, Vice-Provost of Eton College, and learned French from a succession of native-speaking governesses. . ? A Girl Guides company, the 1st Buckingham Palace Company, was formed specifically so she could socialise with girls her own age. Later, she was enrolled as a Sea Ranger. . . .