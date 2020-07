View this post on Instagram

Of Grace and Light is a fashion film and live performance of @pppiccioli ‘s beautiful collection of incredible floating dresses of surreal proportions, created for @maisonvalentino . It was directed and filmed via Zoom working with a team of ( brilliant ) camera people in Rome by film maker @brittlloyd_ and myself from SHOWstudio in London . The idea was to show equal beauty in the digital fantasy as in the real life performance. In my opinion our highest achievement is our ability to use our imagination to create visions that are fantasy . @brittlloyd_ edited the film working with the amazing @fkatwigs and Nicolas Jaar . It was shown on a huge screen today in Rome at Cinecitta?, the studio beloved by film director Felini . Watch the full performance via the link in bio.? Thank you enormously to everyone who worked on this and huge thank you @pppiccioli for asking me to do this with you at the very beginning of this year . Full credits on next post ! See full film on SHOWstudio.com