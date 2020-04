View this post on Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva, who have welcomed a new baby boy to their family!? ? Alejandra, 37, has given birth to the couple’s second child.? ? Richard, 71, married Alejandra in August 2018 at a civil ceremony in Spain before celebrating the occasion with friends and family in America in May 2019.? ? The pair first met in 2014 at a luxury Italian boutique hotel that Alejandra had bought with her former husband.? ? Head to our bio link to read the full story!